Troopers arrest 19-year-old in connection to deadly DUI crash in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash in Galivants Ferry.
The crash happened last Monday on Barnhill Road near Sycamore Circle.
Troopers said the driver of a Nissan four-door was trying to pass a Nissan SUV when he collided head-on with a Jeep.
RELATED COVERAGE | One dead, three injured in Galivants Ferry crash
The driver of the Jeep was killed and two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Mauricio Dominguez, of Galivants Ferry, on Monday and charged him with felony DUI resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.
He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.