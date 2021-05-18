WATCH: Vehicle catches fire on the side of U.S. 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire on the U.S. 17 Bypass Tuesday morning.
WMBF News’ tower cam showed the vehicle in flames on the northbound side of U.S. 17 near Coastal Grand Mall shortly before 11 a.m.
A crew on the scene said the driver was out of the vehicle at the time.
According to officials with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire was extinguished by 11:15 a.m., but some lanes will be shut down until the vehicle has been removed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of firefighters.
