Police seek tips in Horry Co. shooting that killed a teen
By WMBF News Staff | May 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 9:09 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the public for tips that could help lead to an arrest in a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around midnight on Jan. 15, 2021 on Hemingway Road near the Cedar Branch community outside of Loris.

Katrina Jackson, 16, died as a result of the shooting, according to authorities. Other victims said they were leaving Cedar Branch Road when another vehicle pulled out, as if to pass them, and then someone inside started shooting, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477 and leave a tip for HCPD Det. Wydra.

