Police identify women arrested after shots fired out of sunroof in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified the two woman charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 27-year-old Kanica Ashton was charged with discharging a firearm within the city, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Also arrested was 26-year-old Kenesha Sanders, who was charged with giving a false name and address, according to the MBPD.
The charges stem from shots being fired Monday in the area of Yaupon Drive and 12th Avenue South around 12 p.m.
A police report states that officers were called to the area outside of the Seat Mist Conference Center where they said suspects were driving a red-colored vehicle and “shooting a gun out of the sunroof.”
The report shows that while officers were detaining one of the suspects, they were very irate and used “multiple fighting words, vulgar and racist statements in front of the public walking by.”
No injuries were reported.
