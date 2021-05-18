Nearly 50 employers to participate in job fair at HGTC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand businesses are eager to welcome potential employees to the Spring 2021 Job Fair at Horry-Georgetown Technical College on Tuesday.
The job fair is open to students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HGTC partnered with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association to make the event possible.
Officials say 47 vendors are set up and there will be on-site interviews and several hires for on-the-spot positions.
Karen Riordan, MBACC CEO and president, said they’re expecting a large turnout for the job fair for both employers seeking employees and people who need employment.
The job fair is being held at the HGTC Conway campus at 2050 U.S. 501.
