N.C. owners want to keep dogs that killed child, injured mother

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL) - The owners of a pair of dogs that killed a child last month and badly injured her mother are asking the Town of Garner to let their animals return home.
Since the April 27 attack, the dogs – Athena, 3, and Blitzen, 8 – have been in the custody of the Wake County Animal Center. But ultimately, Garner Police will decide whether the dogs can be returned to their owners.
On Monday, Joseph and Amanda White submitted a permit application to the Garner Police Department to designate the dogs as dangerous and to allow them to come home.
Heather Trevaskis, a master control operator at WRAL-TV, and her 7-year old daughter, Jayden Belle Henderson, were caring for the dogs in White’s yard when they were attacked.
Trevaskis said Jayden tripped, was on the ground, and one of the dogs got on top of her.
“By the time I got down there, I realized that he was being vicious,” she said.
As Trevaskis screamed for help, she said she was losing blood from her injuries.
“I got the smaller dog, and she started attacking me. I couldn’t get back to Jayden,” she said.
In the application, the Whites agree to:
- build a secure enclosure for the dogs;
- have microchips implanted in the dogs designating them as dangerous;
- pay a $500 dangerous dog permit fee;
- keep the dogs muzzles and leashed whenever they are outside;
- make sure the dogs are always under the control of a responsible adult
- license the dogs through the Town of Garner; and
- provide a certificate of insurance.
