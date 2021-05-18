May 17 SCHSL baseball, softball playoff scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs continued on Monday night as our local squads aimed to stay alive in the double elimination tournament or advance to Friday’s district finals. Scores can be found below.
BASEBALL
St. James 2
Ashley Ridge 1
Sharks advance to Wednesday’s elimination game
---
East Clarendon 6
Green Sea Floyds 1
EC advances to Friday’s district final, GSF will play in an elimination game on Wednesday
---
Aynor 18
Lakewood 1
Aynor will face Hanahan on Wednesday in an elimination game
---
South Florence 2
North Augusta 1
Bruins advances to Wednesday’s elimination game
---
Socastee 12
Lexington 2
Socastee advances to Wednesday’s elimination game
---
Hartsville 5
North Myrtle Beach 1
Hartsville advances to Wednesday’s elimination game, Chiefs’ season is over
---
Strom Thurmond 8
Georgetown 3
Georgetown will play in an elimination game on Wednesday
SOFTBALL
Lake View 4
East Clarendon 3
Lake View advances to Friday’s district final, EC plays in an elimination game on Wednesday
---
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
Johnsonville 1
Lady Flashes will host Carvers Bay on Wednesday
---
Aynor 19
Marlboro County 3
Aynor advances to play Swansea on Wednesday, MC’s season ends
---
Gilbert 3
Dillon 2
Dillon hosts Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday in an elimination game
---
Lexington 4
Socastee 0
Socastee’s season ends
---
Colleton County 5
South Florence 3
Lady Bruins will host an elimination game on Wednesday
---
North Augusta 4
Darlington 0
Darlington hosts May River on Wednesday in an elimination game
---
Carvers Bay 15
Palmetto Scholars 3
Carvers Bay will travel to Johnsonville on Wednesday
---
Latta 18
Timberland 5
Lady Vikings will play in an elimination game on Wednesday
