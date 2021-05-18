Horry County Council unanimously rejects rezoning request for large-scale concert venue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans for a large-scale concert venue in Horry County have hit a dead end.
Horry County Council unanimously voted against rezoning a plot of land off Highway 905 and Highway 22 that was the proposed site for the Myrtle Beach Grand Amphitheater.
Developers for the project had said that the venue could attract national acts like Taylor Swift and Drake to the Grand Strand because the amphitheater could hold 21,000 people.
The vote came after people came up to the podium and spoke for and against the project.
Those against the project said the concert venue would bring more traffic and noise to the area. While those in favor said that it’s time to build a large-scale amphitheater and grow the area.
