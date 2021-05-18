Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

South Carolina has had the better of it of late, winning three of the last four and six of the last eight meetings between the two schools, dating back to 1988. Carolina has not played in Chapel Hill since posting a 21-15 win in 2007, while the Gamecocks won by a 27-10 margin in 2013, the last time the teams met at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The last two games between the two squads (2015 and 2019) were held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with each team winning one.