FIRST ALERT: High and dry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dry and increasingly warm weather will continue with the first heat wave of the season likely by next week.
Tonight will be clear and mild again with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s along the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. The beaches will see afternoon readings climbing into the upper 70s while inland areas climb into the lower 80s.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the day and into the weekend as a large area of high pressure remains parked over the US. The result will be temperatures climbing to summer-like levels this weekend and even higher by next week.
Temperatures by the end of the week will climb into the lower to middle 80s. The weekend will see upper 80s at the beach and near 90 inland. By next week, temperatures along the beaches will be near 90 while inland areas reach the lower 90s.
The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week.
