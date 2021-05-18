FIRST ALERT: Comfortable today, increasing temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue this week with comfortable temperatures once again today.
Highs will be similar to what we experienced on Monday with readings in the low-mid 70s along the Grand Strand and warmer inland with highs touching the lower 80s. A few more clouds will be present at times today but if you’re heading out the beach or have any outdoor plans, it’s another nice day ahead.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week as we remain dry. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the lower 80s in the Grand Strand while inlands areas make a run for the upper 80s.
The warmest weather arrives this weekend with summer-like heat likely. Inland areas will see temperatures soar into the lower 90s while the beaches climb into the upper 80s. Humidity will return but it won’t be the typical July or August humidity we are used to seeing for this area.
High pressure looks to build and hold on through the weekend and into next week, providing the 80s and 90s for the start of next week along with dry conditions. Right now, we’re rain-free in our forecast through the next nine days. Say hello to the rising water bills!
