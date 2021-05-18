Driver makes several attempts to run over a man on the side of the road, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WIS) - Police in North Carolina are looking for a man they say attempted to drive over a man on the side of the road in Asheville on Monday.
Video released by the Asheville Police Department shows a driver of a pickup truck trying several times to run over a man. The driver missed the man but hit his cart which contained his belongings and his cat.
Deputies say both the man and the cat were not hurt.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on May 17 at the exit 44 off-ramp of I40E.
The driver is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a light-colored t-shirt, and ball cap.
Officials say he was operating a white Ford F-150 with North Carolina license plate RCL-8595.
Anyone with information can anonymously share tips by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
