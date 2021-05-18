Coroner: 1 killed in Darlington; homicide investigation underway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed Tuesday night in Darlington, according to the coroner.
Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that one person died on Washington Street.
He added that it appears to be a homicide.
It’s not clear at this point how the person died.
Hardee said the Darlington Police Department is investigating the incident.
WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington police chief to get more information and are waiting to hear back.
We will bring you new information on this case as it comes into our newsroom.
