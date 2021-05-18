Controversial plan to bring Tidelands Health hospital to Socastee passes first reading

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health could be one step closer to bringing a hospital to the Socastee area.
Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital would be located off Highway 707 and Highway 31. The hospital system is requesting to rezone about 82 acres in the area from Mobile Home Park and Highway Commercial to Inpatient Medical Services.
The ordinance on the rezoning request was placed under the consent agenda for Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.
Items placed on the consent agenda are swiftly passed with one vote without any public discussion unless a councilmember makes a motion to take the item off the list.
Before the council voted to pass all items under the consent agenda, Councilman Harold Worley put it on the record that he is not in favor of the ordinance to rezone the area for the Tidelands Health hospital. But added that he was not going to take it off the consent agenda because he wants it to move to a second reading which is when people are allowed to give input on the project.
Last month, nearly 100 people attended a community meeting to raise concerns about the hospital being built there.
Some said they’re not opposed to having a hospital in the area but wanted to know how Tidelands Health would address possible flooding issues.
Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said all water property will be managed in compliance with local and state guidelines. He also said Tidelands Health will include a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water through the Highway 707 drainage system.
