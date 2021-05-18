Coastal bats explode in 14-9 win over Wake Forest

The defense flashed its leather in the top of the seventh, as Brown made a sliding catch on a shallow pop-up to left field with the bases loaded for the first out in the inning. Fellow infielder Cooper Weiss made a diving catch at third base on a line drive for out number two, while the third out also came from yet another web gem on the left side of the infield. Brown made a diving stop on a ball deep in the hole and quickly threw the ball to third to get the force out to end the inning and keep the Deacs off the scoreboard in the frame.