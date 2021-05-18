Clemson-Georgia Season Opener to Kickoff at 7:30pm

The 2021 season opener represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals have also previously announced two home-and-home series featuring games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.