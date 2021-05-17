Work from home deadline for Horry County students is Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents and guardians of Horry County students who want their child to finish the school year at home have until Monday to make the decision.
Horry County Schools is allowing the option for at-home learning for those who aren’t comfortable sending their children to school with the removal of the mask mandate.
The district said students opting out of traditional learning will not switch to the HCS virtual program but will work independently from home, submitting and receiving assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Horry County Schools’ learning services department said no matter which option your child chooses, they will learn.
The department sent WMBF News the following statement:
“HCS anticipates students will experience educational growth this year, despite what instructional model chosen. We continue to gather information regarding the number of students who are currently performing below grade level in reading and/or math. This information is being used to make determinations regarding instructional supports for the remainder of the year, as well as to identify students who may benefit from a summer school experience. Since returning to school five days a week, students in brick-and-mortar schools have made significant progress. Students in the virtual program are also continuing to make positive progress. Additional opportunities for intervention support, as well as after-school tutorials and tutoring, have been provided this school year to address instructional time lost since last March, as well as to begin addressing learning gaps.”
The district said parents and guardians must submit a written request either by hard copy or email to their child’s principal by Monday, May 17.
