Work from home deadline for Horry County students is Monday

“HCS anticipates students will experience educational growth this year, despite what instructional model chosen. We continue to gather information regarding the number of students who are currently performing below grade level in reading and/or math. This information is being used to make determinations regarding instructional supports for the remainder of the year, as well as to identify students who may benefit from a summer school experience. Since returning to school five days a week, students in brick-and-mortar schools have made significant progress. Students in the virtual program are also continuing to make positive progress. Additional opportunities for intervention support, as well as after-school tutorials and tutoring, have been provided this school year to address instructional time lost since last March, as well as to begin addressing learning gaps.”