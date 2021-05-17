WATCH: Gov. McMaster speaks to media following ceremony in Roebuck

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is taking questions from the media following a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The governor is in Roebuck Monday morning for a ceremony for the Siemens Corporation.
On Friday, McMaster signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause.
