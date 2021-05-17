Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a three-vehicle crash in Conway Monday morning.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, first responders were called to S.C. 544 and Singleton Ridge Road at 10:43 a.m. for the multi-vehicle collision.
One of the vehicles involved was towing a camper and struck a pole, HCFR officials said. Another vehicle overturned, while the third sustained damage.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.
Officers with the Horry County Police Department and Coastal Carolina University are on scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
