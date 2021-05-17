Tourists worry about gas during travel to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fuel is flowing again in the Grand Strand.
The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running and supply is starting to get back to normal - yet getting gas has still been a struggle for some.
“We were very nervous that we would not find gas,” a tourist told WMBF News Sunday. ”Once we got down to South Carolina it started to get a little interesting.”
During the height of the shortage, GasBuddy says 63% of stations in Myrtle Beach were out of gas.
It was higher than the statewide numbers, which climbed into the 50% range earlier this week.
As of Sunday evening, 48% of stations in South Carolina were still seeing outages.
And as more stations reported outages, prices also rose. For the first time since 2014, the average price per gallon across the country rose to $3.
Sunday morning became crunch time for the tourist who spoke with WMBF News - but being able to get gas is a sign that things are improving.
“We were on a fourth of tank of gas and we were like ‘Oh my gosh y’all we have to find gas,’” they said. “And there were literally no gas pumps! But thankfully this morning we were able to fill up so that was a breath of fresh air, so hopefully, this week will be better.”
With the pipeline back up and running after the ransomware attack, the issue turns to truckers being able to deliver gas across the East Coast, and experts are reminding drivers to only buy what they need.
