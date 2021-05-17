Tidelands Health offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Georgetown County high schools

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health wants to make it easier for families to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital system is partnering with the Georgetown County School District to offer pop-up vaccination clinics for students, parents and residents.
Tidelands Health will offer four vaccination clinics at high schools over the next four weeks.
“Offering the vaccine at area high schools is especially convenient for those ages 12 to 15, who just became eligible last week for the Pfizer vaccine. We are eager to hit the road to take this life-saving vaccine to those who haven’t yet been able to receive it,” said Tidelands Health COO Gayle Resetar.
Doctors have said while healthy teens don’t usually develop severe cases of COVID-19, they can still get sick and spread the virus to their loved ones and neighbors. Getting the vaccine can protect teens and others while also eliminating the need for a quarantine period after a COVID-19 exposure.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinics to anyone 12 and older. To be vaccinated, Georgetown County School District students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those under 16 must also have a completed consent form.
CONSENT FORM | Click here to get the vaccination consent form
While anyone is eligible to be vaccinated at these events, the clinics are being offered in conjunction with Tidelands Health’s annual sports physicals for student-athletes at Georgetown County high schools.
The vaccine will be offered to anyone 12 and older on the following days, times and locations:
- Thursday, May 20, 4-6 p.m., Carvers Bay High School, 13002 Choppee Road, Hemingway
- Thursday, May 27, 4-6 p.m., Andrews High School, 12890 County Line Road, Andrews
- Thursday, June 3, 4-6 p.m., Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, Georgetown
- Thursday, June 10, 4-6 p.m., Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.