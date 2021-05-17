SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit.
Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter.
It goes into effect August 15, 2021.
The law requires a person to go through the training to get a concealed weapon permit in order to open carry, but it waives the $50 fee for the permit.
South Carolina lawmakers considered two bills related to open carry during this legislative session, but this was the only one that passed. A bill that would have allowed anyone to open carry a weapon -- regardless of whether or not they had a permit -- did not pass.
Prior to this law, South Carolina was one of only five states to not allow any kind of open carry.
