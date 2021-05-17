Report: Suspects fired shots out of sunroof in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
According to Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, shots were fired in the area of Yaupon Drive and 12th Avenue South around 12:20 p.m.
A police report states that officers were called to the area outside of the Seat Mist Conference Center where they said suspects were driving a red-colored vehicle and “shooting a gun out of the sunroof.”
Vest said officers detained two people in relation to this incident and charges are expected to be filed.
The report shows that while officers were detaining one of the suspects was very irate and used “multiple fighting words, vulgar and racist statements in front of the public walking by.” The report shows that suspect was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Vest added that no injuries have been reported.
