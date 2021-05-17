Police: Burglary call in The Market Common leads to death investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation began after police responded to a burglary call Friday night in The Market Common, authorities said.
According to information from Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, officers went to a home on Howard Avenue in The Market Common around 9:30 p.m. on May 14.
When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man who did not live at the home, authorities said. According to Vest, officers rendered aid but the man did not survive.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 57-year-old Martin Mullin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident remains under investigation at this time. No other details were immediately available.
