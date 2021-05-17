One dead, three injured in Lumberton crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Lumberton that left one person dead and three others injured.
The deadly accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Robert Avenue near Carver Street, according to a press release from Lumberton police.
A 2009 Ford traveling west on Roberts Avenue collided with a 2010 Ford traveling east, police said.
According to the release, the 2009 Ford was “swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed” when the driver lost control and hit the other vehicle.
Police said the driver of the 2009 Ford, identified as 39-year-old Rhonda Kaye Oxendine, was killed. A 40-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was injured and taken to Southeastern Health for treatment.
Two people in the 2010 Ford, a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were also hurt and taken to Southeastern Health, the release stated.
One person was airlifted from the scene, but police said they did not know Monday which victim that was.
The crash is in under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this crash should call Ofc. Jordan Campbell with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
