No one injured in fiery Marlboro County wreck
Remains of a fiery wreck on Hwy 38 in Marlboro County (Source: Brightsville Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By WMBF News Staff | May 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 5:19 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A wreck on Highway 38 in Marlboro County caused a motorcycle, a Jeep and a camper to go up in flames.

Members of the Brightsville Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened around 12 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters said a Jeep pulling the motorcycle on a trailer pulled out on to the highway in front of the RV. The Jeep burst in to flames on impact, according to first responders, causing the RV to also catch fire.

Photos from Brightsville Volunteer Fire Department show the hollowed-out remains of an RV, as well as the Jeep and motorcycle left charred and mangled.

Charred motorcycle from Hwy 38 crash (Source: Brightsville Volunteer Fire Department)
Firefighters said Highway 38 was closed for approximately two hours. They added that no one was injured.

