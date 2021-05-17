No one injured in fiery Marlboro County wreck

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A wreck on Highway 38 in Marlboro County caused a motorcycle, a Jeep and a camper to go up in flames.
Members of the Brightsville Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened around 12 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters said a Jeep pulling the motorcycle on a trailer pulled out on to the highway in front of the RV. The Jeep burst in to flames on impact, according to first responders, causing the RV to also catch fire.
Photos from Brightsville Volunteer Fire Department show the hollowed-out remains of an RV, as well as the Jeep and motorcycle left charred and mangled.
Firefighters said Highway 38 was closed for approximately two hours. They added that no one was injured.
