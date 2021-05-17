Myrtle Beach gas prices climb after pipeline shutdown, averaging $2.84 per gallon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are climbing following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.
According to information from GasBuddy, gas prices have risen 11.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84 per gallon Monday.
Drivers are paying 27.7 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.24 more per gallon than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday.
According to GasBuddy, the national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, released the following statement Monday:
“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations. With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited - prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”
