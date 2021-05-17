Motorcycle driver dies in Georgetown Co. crash, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcycle driver died following a crash Friday night in Georgetown County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, the collision happened on U.S. 17 Business nine miles north of Pawleys Island around 9:40 p.m. on May 14.
A 2008 motorcycle was south on U.S. 17 Business when it ran off the roadway and hit a legally parked 2015 GMC utility vehicle, Lee said.
The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, died as a result of the crash, according to law enforcement.
The victim’s identity was not immediately available and the collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.
