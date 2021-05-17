Former president Trump to speak at NCGOP convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the NCGOP in Greenville, North Carolina this year.
The North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention will take place Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6.
Trump will join South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a guest speaker at the event.
“The purpose of the convention shall be to adopt the NCGOP Plan of Organization, Party Platform, and Resolutions, elect a State Party Chair and Vice-Chair, and carry out other actions the Convention may deem necessary,” NGGOP posted on their website.
Information on convention events can be found at https://convention.nc.gop.
Click here for a list of notable guests.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.