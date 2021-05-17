FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry week ahead

High pressure begins to shift the winds as we head into the end of the week. Southerly winds begin to crank back into the region. This will allow for highs to climb into the low-mid 80s Friday-Sunday for the beaches and the 90s for the Pee Dee by the weekend. While the heat returns, the humidity is expected to increase as well for any of the upcoming weekend plans. As of right now, we remain dry for the weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday & Sunday.