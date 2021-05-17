FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a picture perfect weekend with pleasant temperatures, we are tracking a warming trend for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The good news is that we have a few more days of comfortable weather before a taste of summer arrives to the area.
Sunshine continues for the start of the week with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. It’s a pleasant day with abundant sunshine and a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph. That wind will remain out of the east/northeast for the first half of the week, keeping those temperatures in check and in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Wednesday.
Our only rain chance this week is isolated and arrives Wednesday afternoon with a 20% chance of showers. Most of us will stay dry but that slim rain chance is expected to be quick and very light in nature. Keep those sprinklers ready for the lawns. By the end of the week, temperatures quickly increase and provide a taste of summer for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
High pressure begins to shift the winds as we head into the end of the week. Southerly winds begin to crank back into the region. This will allow for highs to climb into the low-mid 80s Friday-Sunday for the beaches and the 90s for the Pee Dee by the weekend. While the heat returns, the humidity is expected to increase as well for any of the upcoming weekend plans. As of right now, we remain dry for the weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday & Sunday.
