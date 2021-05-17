FIRST ALERT: Increasingly warm week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue this week with a gradual increase towards summer-like heat by the upcoming weekend.
Tonight will be clear and comfortable with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday will see another round of sunny skies with just a few clouds at times. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s at the beach and to near 80 inland.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, Grand Strand temperatures will climb into the lower 80s while inland areas reach the upper 80s.
The warmest weather arrives this weekend with summer-like heat likely. Inland areas will see temperatures soaring into the lower 90s while the beaches climb into the upper 80s.
As the heat builds, rain chances will stay out of the forecast as a large area of high pressure blocks any significant storm systems from moving into the area. Drought conditions will likely worsen in many areas.
