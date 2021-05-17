Federal grand jury indicts Little River man for suspected role in deadly U.S. Capitol riots

Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. (Source: JRLDC/FBI)
By Kristin Nelson | May 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 4:29 PM
An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas Languerand's descriptions throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A federal grand jury indicted a Little River man who is accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots.

Nicholas Languerand was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River after a tip led them to an Instagram post that investigators said showed him at the riots.

A criminal complaint also showed someone matching his description throwing objects at police officers, as well as holding a police shield and hitting the ground.

Documents show a grand jury found there was enough evidence to formally charge him with seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Languerand was transferred to a detention center in Washington, D.C. where the charges originated.

According to court documents, a judge ordered him to remain in jail for several reasons including the fact that weight of evidence against him his is strong. The motion also notes a history of violence, use of weapons as well as alleged alcohol and substance abuse by Languerand.

