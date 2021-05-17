DHEC: S.C. records 229 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death announced

By WMBF News Staff | May 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 1:59 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 229 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 489,047 and deaths to 8,500, officials said.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here.

According to DHEC, 8,790 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.5%.



Of the state’s 11,249 inpatient hospital beds, 8,217 are in use for a 73.05% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 310 are COVID-19 patients, of which 90 are in ICU and 43 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

