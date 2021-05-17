Darlington County deputies seek missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman.
Deputies say Melissa Gregory was last seen on South Main Street in the Society Hill area Sunday morning.
Gregory is described as 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with salt and pepper hair and green eyes. She also has scars above her right eye and on her right ear, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to contact DCSO at 843-398-4501.
