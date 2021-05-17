Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. rollover crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a weekend rollover crash in Effingham.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, 34-year-old Charles Brandon Barr died in the crash that happened on Allen Road on the afternoon of May 15.
Troopers said a GMC pickup traveling south ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.
The SCHP continues to investigate the crash.
