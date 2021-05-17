Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence Co. rollover crash

Source: Raycom (Source: Lowrey, Erin)
By WMBF News Staff | May 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:51 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a weekend rollover crash in Effingham.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, 34-year-old Charles Brandon Barr died in the crash that happened on Allen Road on the afternoon of May 15.

Troopers said a GMC pickup traveling south ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

