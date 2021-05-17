Coroner identifies man found dead in apartment at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside an apartment in The Market Common.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 57-year-old Martin Mullin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mullin was found after police responded to an apartment on Howard Avenue on the evening of May 14, according to authorities.
Circumstances surrounding the death are part of the investigation and are not being released at this time, authorities said.
