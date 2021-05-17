CCU’s 2021 football season opener moved to Thursday, Sept. 2

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ 2021 football season will begin a few days earlier than originally planned.
According to a press release, CCU’s upcoming season will kick off at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Thursday night, Sept. 2, against The Citadel. The game time will be announced at a later date.
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference champions’ season was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.
Season tickets for the 2021 football season are on sale now.
