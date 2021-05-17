Annual maintenance begins at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Maintenance work is underway at Warbird Park in The Market Common.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, annual maintenance started Monday on the park’s three Air Force planes - an A-10 Warthog, an A-7D Corsair and an F-100 Super Sabre.
City officials said the park will still be open to the public as contractors work on the planes. Visitors are asked to be careful while in the park.
Maintenance is expected to extend through the week.
