Police investigating Friday death in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in the area of The Market Common late last week.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to a residence on 3095 Howard Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in connection to the incident.
He added that the specific area is in one of the apartments located above businesses in The Market Common.
Circumstances surrounding the death are part of the investigation and are not being released at this time, Vest said.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.