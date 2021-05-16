6 people, 2 dogs displaced after fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people and two dogs were displaced by a fire early Sunday morning in Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Dunbarton Lane in Conway at 4:34 a.m. in response to the fire.
The blaze has since been extinguished, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced through financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter.
The fire remains under investigation.
