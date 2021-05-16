Pearl Moore to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own will now have her basketball legacy enshrined among other greats of the sport.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Sunday that Florence native Pearl Moore would be among the inductees in its 2021 class.
Moore is the all-time leading scorer in the history of women’s college basketball, with 4,061 points between one semester at Anderson Junior College in 1975, followed by four years at then-Francis Marion College from 1975-1979.
She was also a four-time Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Small College All-American.
“I am terribly humbled by this honor,” Moore said in a statement provided by Francis Marion University. “Who could have dreamt that playing hoops in the yard with my brothers and sisters could lead to me being recognized with the who’s who of the game of basketball.”
Moore is the third South Carolina native to be inducted in the hall, and the second with Francis Marion ties behind former coach Sylvia Hatchell.
Moore later went on to play in the Women’s Pro Basketball League from 1979-1981 before playing an additional season in Venezuela.
It’s not her first hall of fame induction, either.
Moore was one of the first inducted into the FMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992, followed by inductions into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, the Florence Area Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.
Items of Moore’s were also previously sent to the Naismith Hall of Fame as part of its women’s basketball exhibit. She was first nominated for induction by FMU in 1994, according to the university.
The City of Florence’s Pearl Moore Basketball Center was also named in her honor in 2018 - the first building in the city to be named after a woman.
Before college, Moore attended Wilson High School in Florence.
Moore joins an induction class that includes former NBA stars Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Ben Wallace, as well as former WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
