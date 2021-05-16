1 injured, airlifted after Sunday morning crash in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Carolina Road and Shelley Path in Green Sea at 4:10 a.m.
HCFR also said the crash involved an ejection, and the vehicle rolled over as a result.
The victim was then taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
