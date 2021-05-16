‘The goal is to protect everyone:’ Tidelands Health hosts vaccine clinic for teens aged 12-15

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of summer activities like camp and family vacations, the timing for the COVID-19 vaccine is more pivotal than ever.
As of this week, kids ages 12 and older are eligible to get the two-shot Pfizer vaccine nationwide.
Tidelands Health hosted their Safe Summer Vaccination clinic Saturday, so kids from the Grand Strand could get their first dose.
It’s the same Pfizer dose adults get, with the same 21-day waiting period in between the two shots.
And for parents like Heather, who brought her 13-year-old daughter Maggie to get her shot, this shot was much anticipated.
“Maggie was like ‘Hey I get my vaccine,’” she said. “She was really excited about it.”
“I have asthma so, if I got COVID, it would be just a little bit worse than everyone else’s,” Maggie added.
Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter said she’s happy to see teens eligible for the vaccine.
She also wants parents to have all the facts.
“The vaccine is safe and effective,” Carter said. “Studies have shown that in children it is up to 100 percent effective in preventing infection.”
For Maggie and Heather, they said after talking it over, there was no question about if they should get her vaccinated.
“Especially with schools allowing kids not to wear masks, it just became more imperative that we try to get her protected,” Heather said.
Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for younger teens, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are just for those 18 and up.
Moderna is still in the process of running trials of its vaccine for children.
Carter says getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting your child, it’s about putting an end to the pandemic.
“Not only can they protect their child, they can protect their family,” she said. “And the goal is to protect everyone, not just the person who’s getting the vaccine.”
Tidelands Health is accepting walk-ins for their COVID-19 clinics.
Click here for more information.
