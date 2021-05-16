Former Grand Strand nurse accused of mishandling narcotics

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A former nurse is now facing charges after mishandling narcotics in the Grand Strand.
According to arrest warrants, 58-year-old Lisa Dawne Tackett “furnished false or fraudulent information” in a pair of separate incidents last month.
Both incidents occurred while Tackett was employed at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The first occurred on April 8, which warrants state Tackett failed to document a quantity of morphine. Less than a week later, she was unable to document a quantity of hydromorphone.
Tackett was also unable to locate or account for the whereabouts of the substances in each instance.
She was arrested on Thursday faces two counts of violation of drug distribution law.
Tackett was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday under a $10,000 bond, according to online records.
A Grand Strand Health spokesperson told WMBF News that Tackett is no longer employed with the company.
