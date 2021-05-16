FIRST ALERT: Summer-like pattern ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, a warm-up is in store for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will continue to inch their way into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee as early as Monday. Along with the climbing temperatures will come increasing humidity as well. Overall, conditions won’t be unbearable but it will be hot and a bit uncomfortable towards midweek.
Outside of a few very isolated showers on Tuesday, this week looks dry for most in our region. A large area of high pressure will keep moisture out of the area and allow for clear skies and warm air to stream into the area. It will be great weather for spending time outdoors, we still need the rain due to drought conditions at a moderate level across the area.
