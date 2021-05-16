FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Sunday ahead, more humidity returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather pattern is set to turn warmer and muggier into the workweek.
Gorgeous Sunday ahead with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity. Afternoon highs today top out in the middle to upper 70s.
A large area of high pressure continues to build over the Carolinas as we move into the new week. This will allow our afternoon highs to gradually turn warmer, with more 80s expected through mid-week.
This will also keep our much-needed rain chances on the low side all week long. At best, a couple of showers may arrive on Tuesday afternoon but most spots remain dry. Drought conditions continue to worsen in our area with no relief expected for the next seven days.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.