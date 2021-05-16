DHEC: S.C. records 261 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 261 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 488,797 and deaths to 8,498, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 14 new COVID-19 cases, while five were reported in Florence County.
No new deaths were reported in Horry County, but deaths occurred in Dillon, Florence and Georgetown counties, according to Sunday’s report.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 10,905 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.5%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
