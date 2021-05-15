Trio charged after traffic stop leads to drug busts in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are behind bars in Robeson County after authorities said a traffic stop led to a pair of drug busts.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop occurred Thursday in the area of Meadow Road and Indian Heritage Road in Lumberton.
Deputies later searched the vehicle and found cocaine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
Dexter Grant, 25, of Lumberton, was then charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was then placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
On Friday, deputies, investigators and SWAT operators executed a search warrant at a home on Regan Church Road in Lumberton.
Authorities found more cocaine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia as a result of the search - leading to two more arrests.
Casey Grant, 40, of Lumberton is charged with trafficking opium/heroin, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shanda Lyons, 41, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was also taken into custody. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center; Grant with a $300,000 secured bond and Lyons under a $10,000 secured bond.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.