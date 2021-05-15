SCHSL baseball, softball first round playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the playoffs for our local SCHSL baseball and softball teams wrapped up on Saturday. Scores can be found below.
BASEBALL
Wando 12
Socastee 0
Braves host Lexington on Monday at 6:00 p.m. (Elimination Game)
----
North Myrtle Beach 1
James Island 3
Chiefs travel to Hartsville on Monday. (Elimination Game)
----
Hartsville 9
Airport 10
----
May River 3
South Florence 2
Bruins host North Augusta on Monday (Elimination game)
----
Marlboro County 2
Strom Thurmond 5
Bulldogs face Bishop England on Monday (Elimination game)
----
East Clarendon 10
Charleston Math & Science 0
Wolverines host Green Sea Floyds on Monday (Winners Bracket)
----
Lake View 24
Lowcounty Leadership 4
Wild Gators head into Monday’s winners bracket
----
SOFTBALL
Berkeley 11
Socastee 0
Lady Braves will face Lexington on Monday (elimination game)
----
South Florence 5
Midland Valley 4
Bruins travel to Colleton County Monday (Winners Bracket)
----
Darlington 6
James Island 0
Lady Falcons host North Augusta on Monday (Winners Bracket)
----
Hanahan 4
Aynor 3
Lady Jackets play Monday (Elimination game)
----
Dillon 11
Oceanside Collegiate 1
Lady Cats play Monday (winners bracket)
----
Andrew Jackson 5
Latta 0
Lady Vikings play Monday (Elimination game)
----
Johnsonville 16
Palmetto Scholars 1
Lady Flashes play Monday (Winners bracket)
