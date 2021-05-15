SCHSL baseball, softball first round playoff scores

By Gabe McDonald | May 15, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:49 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the playoffs for our local SCHSL baseball and softball teams wrapped up on Saturday. Scores can be found below.

BASEBALL

Wando 12

Socastee 0

Braves host Lexington on Monday at 6:00 p.m. (Elimination Game)

----

North Myrtle Beach 1

James Island 3

Chiefs travel to Hartsville on Monday. (Elimination Game)

----

Hartsville 9

Airport 10

----

May River 3

South Florence 2

Bruins host North Augusta on Monday (Elimination game)

----

Marlboro County 2

Strom Thurmond 5

Bulldogs face Bishop England on Monday (Elimination game)

----

East Clarendon 10

Charleston Math & Science 0

Wolverines host Green Sea Floyds on Monday (Winners Bracket)

----

Lake View 24

Lowcounty Leadership 4

Wild Gators head into Monday’s winners bracket

----

SOFTBALL

Berkeley 11

Socastee 0

Lady Braves will face Lexington on Monday (elimination game)

----

South Florence 5

Midland Valley 4

Bruins travel to Colleton County Monday (Winners Bracket)

----

Darlington 6

James Island 0

Lady Falcons host North Augusta on Monday (Winners Bracket)

----

Hanahan 4

Aynor 3

Lady Jackets play Monday (Elimination game)

----

Dillon 11

Oceanside Collegiate 1

Lady Cats play Monday (winners bracket)

----

Andrew Jackson 5

Latta 0

Lady Vikings play Monday (Elimination game)

----

Johnsonville 16

Palmetto Scholars 1

Lady Flashes play Monday (Winners bracket)

