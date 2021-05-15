McKissick holds off challenge, re-elected as GOP state chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday morning, party delegates from across the state re-elected South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick to another two-year term.
McKissick defeated challengers Michael LaPierre, Mark Powell, and Lin Wood.
Wood’s challenge brought national attention to the race, given his success with a confrontational style and support of conspiracy theories.
McKissick won 582 out of 861 available delegates, pulling in 67.8% of the votes cast (not counting abstentions).
Wood came in second with 239 delegates, at 27.9% of the vote.
The bulk of Wood’s support came from Greenville and Horry counties, where he won 73 and 35 delegates, respectively.
McKissick said those results were expected.
“You had some folks up in the Upstate that I think were misleading a good number of people into thinking they were the real pro-Trump supporters in the Upstate,” he said.
Wood was not in attendance, but self-described “proxy” for Wood, Chad Caton, said he was proud of Wood’s success in a relatively short campaign.
“I’m proud of all the people that got behind Lin, and if anything hopefully Mr. McKissick will hear the people,” he said.
Wood said the state party put Wood at a disadvantage with resources, but he will stay involved.
With the 2022 Governor’s election looming, McKissick said the party will “get to the job at hand” of winning elections.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.